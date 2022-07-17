Six juveniles back in custody after another breakout at juvenile detention center overnight

BRIDGE CITY - Six inmates broke out of the Bridge City Center for Youth overnight, and authorities found the last escapee Sunday evening.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the escape happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Five of the six suspects were recaptured when authorities found them stealing a vehicle.

The final suspect, a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish was caught by authorities around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Bernard Avenue, according to WDSU. Sources told the news outlet the 17-year-old is also a suspect in a shooting earlier Sunday.

The escape follows a slew of recent failures at the detention center, including another breakout of five violent offenders back in March, and a riot between feuding gangs just last month.

Local lawmakers have expressed their frustrations with OJJ facilities across the state time and time again, with politicians in Jefferson Parish even demanding the Bridge City Center's shutdown.

This is a developing story.