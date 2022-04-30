83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Six injured after reported shootout at Magazine Street bar Friday night

30 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, April 30 2022 Apr 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 11:35 AM April 30, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Six people are injured after a reported shootout Friday night at a Magazine Street bar.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street.

Police believe two groups of suspects were involved in a shootout and say four women and two men were shot in the lower body. Four of the victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics, and two arrived via personal vehicle.

The ages of the victims range from 35 to 23. There is currently no information about a suspect, and the current conditions of the victims are unknown, WWL-TV reports.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days