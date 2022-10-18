Six adults, three students arrested after brawl at Westdale Middle School

BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started.

Deputies said three juveniles and six adults are facing charges for the brawl.

According to arrest documents, one woman was at the school to pick up a friend's daughter after a fight she had with another student. The woman tried to break up the fight when another woman started to hit her. No accounts of the incident cite a definitive cause of the second fight.

The adults were booked for unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System sent the following statement Monday evening:

We want to make you aware that four students at Westdale Middle were involved in 2 separate altercations. One fight involved three students which took place inside the gymnasium. A school resource officer successfully intervened and broke up the fight. A separate altercation involved one student, six adults, and three juveniles. At this time, EBRSO is investigating the matter and will have more information on participating parties. Out of the four students involved, two students will be considered for expulsion. Please note that the three juveniles involved are not Westdale Middle students.

No injuries have been reported.