Single lane closures continue on I-10 for paving operations

8 months 1 day 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 30 2019 Jan 30, 2019 January 30, 2019 9:37 AM January 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Drives will continue to see single lane closures on I-10 from Highland Road to LA 73.

The closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Mancha, according to a news release from On the Greaux. Officials say the closures will run from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should plan accordingly.  

