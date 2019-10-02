Single lane closures continue on I-10 for paving operations

EAST BATON ROUGE - Drives will continue to see single lane closures on I-10 from Highland Road to LA 73.

The closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Mancha, according to a news release from On the Greaux. Officials say the closures will run from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should plan accordingly.