Silver Alert issued in New Orleans for 76-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man last seen in New Orleans on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m.

Elbert Welch was last seen in the 1700 block of Holiday Drive on May 6. Welch is a white male with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, black pants and a blue baseball cap. Family reports he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment and he is believed to be walking on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on Welch's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department, 4 District, at 504-821-2222 or dial 911.