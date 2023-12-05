Silver alert issued for elderly man with dementia; vehicle found abandoned in Acadia Parish Friday

ALEXANDRIA - Authorities are looking for an 89-year-old man who went missing from his assisted living facility.

A statewide alert was issued around 7 o'clock Friday for James Gunnels. He was last seen at the Canterbury House in Alexandria on Feb. 12 when he left for the store that night. He never returned and was reported missing the next day.

Gunnels is bald, approximately 5’11” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. His vehicle was located this morning, stuck in a field in Acadia Parish, near Mermentau, just a few miles from his hometown of Jennings.

Family members say Gunnels suffers from dementia, and his medical condition may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6559, or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-458-0268.