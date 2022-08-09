Silver Alert issued for elderly Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer's

JEFFERSON PARISH - State police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man with Alzheimer's last seen Monday evening.

Jose Mulleady is a white man with thin gray hair and green eyes, about 5'8' tall and approximately 220 pounds. His car, a 2016 silver Honda Civic, was last seen in St. Bernard Parish driving toward Orleans Parish.

Mulleady was last seen August 8 on the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie.

Anyone with information regarding Mulleady's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department at 504-227-1400 or dial 911.