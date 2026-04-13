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Silver Alert canceled, 78-year-old Grant Parish woman found safe

3 hours 1 minute 4 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 1:48 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEORGETOWN — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday after a 78-year-old Grant Parish woman went missing, but was found safe hours later. 

Louisiana State Police says the woman was discovered missing around 9:59 a.m., with troopers receiving a request to issue the alert at 11:56 a.m. 

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Just before 2 p.m., LSP announced she had been found safe.

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