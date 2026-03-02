79°
Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosting 5th annual Crimson River 5K/10K run, walk

Monday, March 02 2026
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the Sigma chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is hosting its annual Crimson River 5K/10K walk and run. 

The event, which will be held on Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge at 8 a.m. on Saturday, benefits several local charities. 

The fifth annual run will be followed by a Community Health and Economic Summit, featuring a variety of health screenings and numerous local small business vendors.

Learn more about how to register here.

