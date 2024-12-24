71°
Sid Edwards chooses entrepreneur as Chief Administrative Officer
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-president-elect Coach Sid Edwards announced his top hire in a press release Tuesday.
Baton Rouge businessman Charlie Davis has been selected as the new administration's CAO.
Edwards described Davis as a successful entrepreneur, community activist, and investor with more than 25 years of experience in scaling organizations. He graduated with a degree in economics from LSU.
Davis serves as the secretary for the Republican Party of Louisiana and vice president of New Schools for Baton Rouge.
"Charlie loves Baton Rouge and shares my vision for building unity and improving the quality of life for every person in the parish," Edwards said. "He's going to help us to get off to a fast start and deliver results."
