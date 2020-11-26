Latest Weather Blog
Showers and storms possible for Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving!
THE FORECAST
Thanksgiving: Today will be a bit rainy. In the afternoon, showers are most likely for areas south of Baton Rouge. In the later evening hours, showers will be more likely for areas north of Baton Rouge. With BR right on the cusp, it is going to be possible to see rain all day today. Anywhere you are, it will not be a total washout. When it’s not raining it will be cloudy and humid. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon and in the low 60s overnight.
Up Next: The pattern will repeat starting on Friday. The southerly flow will bring some rain on Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. The moisture will continue to build for Saturday bringing prolonged periods of rain that will slowly push southeast along a cold front during the day on Sunday. Clear and cool conditions will be back on Monday. Not just clear… but cool… very cool. High temperatures will be in the 50s and we may see our first freeze mid next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
IN THE TROPICS
There are no active storms, but there are two areas to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.
AREA TO WATCH
FROM THE NHC: A frontal low pressure system is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to interact with an upper-level trough today and could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next day or two while it drifts south-southwestward. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development by the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form over the far eastern Atlantic during the weekend. This system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics while it moves slowly southward through early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 8 - Oliver Jack
-
LSU officials meet with law firm Wednesday to discuss policies regarding sexual...
-
Remembering Ruffin Rodrigue
Sports Video
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois