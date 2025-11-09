59°
Shough, defense lead Saints to win in Carolina
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - The New Orleans Saints are back in the win column.
The Saints defense stepped up all afternoon and quarterback Tyler Shough tossed two touchdowns to earn the Saints a 17-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
The New Orleans defense allowed just 175 yards on Sunday, and forced two turnovers in the win. On offense, quarterback Tyler Shough played a clean game in his second career start, going 19-for-27 for 286 yards and two touchdowns.
Shough becomes the first Saints rookie quarterback to win a game since 1981.
Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson had big days receiving for New Orleans and caught both touchdowns.
New Orleans improves to 2-8 on the season. The Saints will have their bye week next week.
