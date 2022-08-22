Shots fired at Baton Rouge police officers Monday morning; suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood later that same morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.

Patricia Louis lives in the area and says SWAT negotiated with the man for hours.

"They assured him that if he would come out that they wouldn't harm him or anything, just come out. and they tried to call him numerous times and asked him to please come out and surrender."

Shortly before 7 a.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody near the 5000 block of Packard Street, just blocks from where the shooting reportedly took place.

Authorities said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.