Short-handed LSU Men's Basketball falls at Tennessee

1 hour 18 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 7:03 PM February 14, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KNOXVILLE, TN - An undermanned LSU Men's Basketball squad gave the Tennessee Volunteers a a game, but the Tigers ultimately came up short and took another SEC loss, their tenth of the season. Tennessee won the game 73-63.

LSU was missing both DJ Thomas Jr. and Max Mackinnon, two vitally important guards. Head Coach Matt McMahon said today that Thomas will miss the remainder of the season.

Tennessee won this game in the paint. The Vols collected 16 offensive rebounds to LSU's eight. 

LSU's next game is at Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

