69°
Latest Weather Blog
Short-handed LSU Men's Basketball falls at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, TN - An undermanned LSU Men's Basketball squad gave the Tennessee Volunteers a a game, but the Tigers ultimately came up short and took another SEC loss, their tenth of the season. Tennessee won the game 73-63.
LSU was missing both DJ Thomas Jr. and Max Mackinnon, two vitally important guards. Head Coach Matt McMahon said today that Thomas will miss the remainder of the season.
Tennessee won this game in the paint. The Vols collected 16 offensive rebounds to LSU's eight.
Trending News
LSU's next game is at Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: The Steam Expo
-
City of St. George formally launches Chamber of Commerce
-
U.S. Senate candidates open 13-week sprint to show off credentials to Louisiana...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work...
-
Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...