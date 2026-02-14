74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU point guard DJ Thomas Jr. to undergo surgery, ending his 2025-2026 basketball season

3 hours 25 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 11:20 AM February 14, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Saturday that LSU point guard DJ Thomas Jr. will be undergoing surgery on his left foot next week, ending his 2025-2026 basketball season.

Thomas, who previously played at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before transferring to LSU, has been dealing with the injury since the start of the Southeastern Conference play, according to Coach McMahon. 

"Since arriving on campus and earning his captain’s role, DJ has been a great teammate and a relentless competitor," Coach McMahon said. "I admire the toughness and fight DJ has shown since suffering his foot injury. He has done everything in his power to work through the pain and get back on the court."

Due to the injury, Thomas missed the first five SEC games before returning for three contests. He reaggravated the injury in the Mississippi State game on Jan. 28, making it his last game of the season. 

Trending News

Thomas averaged 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds, 104 assists and 26 turnovers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days