LSU point guard DJ Thomas Jr. to undergo surgery, ending his 2025-2026 basketball season

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Saturday that LSU point guard DJ Thomas Jr. will be undergoing surgery on his left foot next week, ending his 2025-2026 basketball season.

Thomas, who previously played at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before transferring to LSU, has been dealing with the injury since the start of the Southeastern Conference play, according to Coach McMahon.

"Since arriving on campus and earning his captain’s role, DJ has been a great teammate and a relentless competitor," Coach McMahon said. "I admire the toughness and fight DJ has shown since suffering his foot injury. He has done everything in his power to work through the pain and get back on the court."

Due to the injury, Thomas missed the first five SEC games before returning for three contests. He reaggravated the injury in the Mississippi State game on Jan. 28, making it his last game of the season.

Thomas averaged 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds, 104 assists and 26 turnovers.