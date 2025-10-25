Latest Weather Blog
Shoplifters: Two wanted for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise
LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects who stole more than $5,000 worth of items from an area store.
The theft was reported at a Walmart Supercenter on Highway 3235 in Cut Off on October 6. While watching surveillance footage, deputies learned a woman attempted to pay for the merchandise and a $300 gift card when the credit card she was using was declined.
The woman was able to distract the cashier and leave the store without paying.
Authorities say the female suspect later returned the items to stores, and attempted to use the gift card at multiple locations in the Baton Rouge area.
During the investigation, authorities discovered a second suspect. Deputies say, a male suspect entered and exited the store separately from the woman. The pair was seen traveling in a dark colored sedan.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact authorities.
