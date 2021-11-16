Shoplifters stole over $7k in perfume from Hammond store, likely tied to similar heists in capital area

HAMMOND - A group of women targeting beauty products stole over $7,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Tangipahoa Parish, and investigators believe they're part of a group operating out of the Baton Rouge area.

On Monday, the Hammond Police Department shared photos of the thieves at an Ulta Beauty store at the Hammond Square Mall last month. Police said the four unknown women immediately went to the store's fragrance aisle and concealed about $7,457 worth of products before walking out of the business.

Police believe the thieves' ages range 18-25 and are anywhere from 5'3" to 5'9" tall.

The department said the women are likely part of a group operating out of Baton Rouge and Gonzales.

Just a day before the theft in Hammond, a similar crime was reported at an Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales. In that theft, about $1,200 worth of perfume was stolen under similar circumstances.