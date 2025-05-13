82°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting on North 11th Street ruled to be suicide, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police said a shooting that happened on North 11th Street Monday night was ruled to be a suicide.
No one else was injured and no arrests were made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fifth graders graduate from school's DARE program teaching them drug safety
-
8-year-old girl in critical condition after she was struck by stray bullet...
-
Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized
-
Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new location opening this summer in...
-
70 for 70: Reverend T.J. Jemison