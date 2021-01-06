Shooting on Jefferson Avenue kills 34-year-old, injures two others

BATON ROUGE - Emergency personnel and members of law enforcement responded to a north Baton Rouge shooting incident that claimed one person's life and injured two others on Tuesday (Jan. 5) night.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 34-year-old Trikee Kelly was killed in a Tuesday night shooting on Jefferson Avenue, which is just off Plank Road.

The incident also injured a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, whose names have not been released.

The shots were fired in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8:27 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say Kelly died at the scene from gunshot injuries. The other shooting victims reportedly fled in a vehicle, in an effort to seek help.

As of Wednesday morning, the two injured victims are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, detectives say they have yet to identify a motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).