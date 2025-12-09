55°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt and a suspect in custody, officials say
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said.
Police in Frankfort, the state’s capital, said the campus was on lockdown.
The governor’s office confirmed there was a shooting.
“We will share more information as available,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”
Trending News
Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Albany, Springfield firefighters put out early morning house fire that started in...
-
Ascension Parish couple arrested after allegedly abusing foster children for more than...
-
Louisiana fire departments receive $125K in grants from Firehouse Subs
-
Sheriff Brett Stassi, deputies give gifts to Iberville Parish 4th graders, nursing...
-
Kenner store manager locks Border Patrol agents out of store; lawyer says...