Sheriff: Suspect fought with deputies, then died on his way to St. Mary jail
PATTERSON - A man died in the back seat of a deputy's vehicle after a violent encounter with law enforcement Sunday.
The St. Mary Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 42-year-old Hector Ruiz-Santos, was taken into custody after deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in Patterson around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff's office said little about Ruiz-Santos' encounter with deputies but noted that he was arrested for resisting a police officer with force, battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace in a violent and tumultuous manner.
Upon arrival at the St. Mary Parish jail, deputies discovered that Ruiz-Santos was unresponsive in the back seat of the vehicle. CPR was performed and paramedics were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
The cause of death was not made clear as of Monday afternoon. An investigation into the death is ongoing.
