Sheriff: Suspect fired at deputies, shot himself after lengthy standoff in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man reportedly shot at Livingston Parish deputies and a SWAT team before killing himself Saturday.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle.
When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
Ard said deputies and the SWAT Team tried to negotiate the man's surrender, and some nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. After spending hours in a standoff, Lecamus reportedly shot and killed himself.
"Lecamus refused to speak with LPSO negotiators and refused all attempts to negotiate a peaceful resolution," a Facebook post from the department read.
The scene was reported to be safe and clear as of 3:30 p.m.
