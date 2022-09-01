Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking Houma man, 57, missing for two years

Charles Jernigan Sr.

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a man who went missing 2 years ago.

Charles Jernigan Sr., 57, was first reported as a missing person in May of 2020. At the time of the initial report, Jernigan had not been seen for two weeks, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned through a further investigation Jernigan suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was receiving treatment at the time from local facilities. He was not known to have addictions to alcohol or narcotics, the sheriff's office reports.

Jernigan's family believes he may be living in the Houma area in a "homeless lifestyle."

Sheriff Tim Soignet said “We continue to investigate and monitor leads that come in through these types of investigations. In this particular case, our detectives have fully investigated his disappearance and have been unable to develop any new information. My hope is that bringing new light to this case through the community, will have a positive impact and help us reunite him with his family.”