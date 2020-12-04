53°
Sheriff's deputy fired, arrested after incident at St. Tammany jail

Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy lost his job and is facing criminal charges after a run-in with an inmate on the northshore.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Deputy Justin Doles was issued a summons for simple battery and terminated from the department. The sheriff's office said Doles' arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident that happened at the parish jail Wednesday.

The department said that the inmate was not seriously hurt.

Doles had worked with the sheriff's office since April 2015.

