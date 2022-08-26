Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight

ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, in a reported overnight shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Parish.

Officials say deputies were on the scene around 1 a.m. early Friday morning at the Last Stop Mini Mart in Greensburg. The St. Helena Sheriff's Office said five people were shot—one person was fatally injured and two were left in serious condition.

\WBRZ is working to confirm the condition of the other two.

This is a developing story.