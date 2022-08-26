76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight

1 hour 7 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, August 26 2022 Aug 26, 2022 August 26, 2022 4:26 AM August 26, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, in a reported overnight shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Parish. 

Officials say deputies were on the scene around 1 a.m. early Friday morning at the Last Stop Mini Mart in Greensburg. The St. Helena Sheriff's Office said five people were shot—one person was fatally injured and two were left in serious condition.

\WBRZ is working to confirm the condition of the other two.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days