Sheriff: Ochsner doctor used hidden camera to film coworkers in restrooms

Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office via WWLTV

JEFFERSON - A New Orleans-area doctor is accused of using a hidden camera to record his coworkers inside bathrooms at an Ochsner facility.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWLTV that 37-year-old Andrew Matthews, a resident trainee, was booked on 10 counts of video voyeurism.

The device was reportedly found by a worker at the hospital late Wednesday morning. Security staff at the hospital was able to identify Matthews as the suspect and turned both him and the device over to law enforcement.

"We can confirm that a resident trainee has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully installing a recording device in an employee restroom at our Jefferson Highway campus. The individual has been terminated," Ochsner Regional Medical Director George Loss Jr. said in a statement Thursday.

Dozens of videos were found on the device, all of which appeared to be taken inside "staff only" restrooms.

The sheriff's office said it anticipates additional charges as deputies review the videos.

"There are clearly at least ten different individuals in the videos, which led to Matthews initially being booked with ten counts," the department said.