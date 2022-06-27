Sheriff: Houma man raped and molested juvenile girl for years

HOUMA - A man was arrested after admitting he molested and raped a juvenile girl over the span of years in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies learned about the sexual abuse by 47-year-old Rodney Arabie Jr. on June 21.

Arrest documents say deputies learned Arabie raped and assaulted the girl at different homes across Terrebonne Parish "over a span of several years."

Deputies brought Arabie in for questioning, where he admitted to the rape and "confirmed the allegations made by the victim," according to arrest documents.

Arabie was booked for first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile. He is held under a $1,350,000 bond.