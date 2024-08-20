Sheriff asking residents to respect no wake zone after boat parked near Grosse Tete Bridge capsizes

Photo: Capsized vessel from July 2024

GROSSE TETE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff is once again asking residents to slow down and abide by a no wake zone near the Grosse Tete Bridge after a docked boat capsized.

The sheriff's office said residents park their boats near the now-shuttered Grosse Tete Bridge as crews work on repairs. Tugboats running through the area have caused hefty wakes that sunk another docked vessel.

“These folks just can’t catch a break," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. "They can’t cross the bridge and then their alternate means of travel gets destroyed, it’s just disrespectful.”

The bridge was damaged in June and repairs should be completed by the end of 2024.