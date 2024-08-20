94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff asking residents to respect no wake zone after boat parked near Grosse Tete Bridge capsizes

1 hour 55 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 3:59 PM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Capsized vessel from July 2024

GROSSE TETE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff is once again asking residents to slow down and abide by a no wake zone near the Grosse Tete Bridge after a docked boat capsized. 

The sheriff's office said residents park their boats near the now-shuttered Grosse Tete Bridge as crews work on repairs. Tugboats running through the area have caused hefty wakes that sunk another docked vessel. 

 “These folks just can’t catch a break," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. "They can’t cross the bridge and then their alternate means of travel gets destroyed, it’s just disrespectful.”

Trending News

The bridge was damaged in June and repairs should be completed by the end of 2024. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days