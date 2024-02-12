Shenandoah neighborhood inaugural parade rolls Monday night

BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Shenandoah rolled its inaugural parade through the Baton Rouge neighborhood bearing the same name Monday night.

This year's theme, "Par for the Course," pays homage to the neighborhood's origins as a golf course.

Julie Crow founded the parade along with her husband and a group of friends. Crow admits she's a Mardi Gras newbie, but she's excited to have pulled of the 60-unit parade, including floats, bands and dance groups.

"My husband moved with me from Wisconsin ten years ago, knew nothing about Mardi Gras," Crow said. "We were here for one year, and we were hooked."

Crow says 14 months ago, the parade was just an idea within a circle of friends.

"I mean it's just so wonderful, the different factions of the different people that we are getting involved in this that we would have never had before had we not done this," Crow said. "So we're just so excited."

Riding in the front of the parade was Beck Harger. Harger's parents founded the Shenandoah neighborhood.

"My mother and father developed Shenandoah, and that was back started in about '68. Shenandoah was actually one of the first golf course communities in America, and I'm very very proud to ride in a parade embracing this neighborhood."