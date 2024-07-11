Latest Weather Blog
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies in her sleep at 75
BLANCO, Texas (AP) — Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.
Duvall died Thursday in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, announced. The cause was complications of diabetes, said her friend, the publicist Gary Springer.
“My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night,” Gilroy said in a statement. “Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away beautiful Shelley.”
Trending News
Duvall was attending junior college in Texas when Altman’s staff members, preparing to film “Brewster McCloud,” encountered her as at a party in Houston in 1970. She would go on to become Altman’s protege.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies in her sleep at...
-
LDEQ investigating white cloud over Iberville Parish petrochemical plant; no community danger
-
Woman killed after being struck by two cars while walking along highway...
-
Police searching for man who broke into Baton Rouge retirement community, held...
-
Disability advocates sue state over laws they claim limit ballot access to...