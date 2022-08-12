Latest Weather Blog
Shell, Chevron halting oil production in Gulf of Mexico after small leak knocked out pipelines
Shell and Chevron said Thursday they've halted oil production at several platforms in the Gulf of Mexico after a small leak knocked a pair of pipelines offline.
CNN reported Friday that Shell has shuttered three deepwater platforms, saying it is "coordinating with local authorities and mobilizing personnel and equipment to assess the situation."
Late Thursday, a Shell spokesperson said repairs were underway and that the company expected both pipelines to be back in service Friday, according to the news outlet. The leak, which the company said involved approximately two barrels of oil, was contained.
The company confirmed that its Mars and Amberjack Pipelines were shut because of a leak at the Fourchon booster station. That outage prompted Shell to shut its Mars, Ursa and Olympus platforms.
The three closed platforms produced an average of 202,000 barrels per day in 2021, according to Shell. The United States produces nearly 12 million barrels of oil per day.
Shell said it is looking at "alternative flow paths." The company's "top priorities remain the protection of people, the community, the environment, and our assets," Shell said in a statement.
Chevron also confirmed to CNN the closure of three of its platforms: the Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot facilities. Those three platforms are connected to the Amberjack Pipeline, the company said.
