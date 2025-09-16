74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shed, attic of Norma Court house catches fire early Tuesday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A shed behind a home on Norma Court caught fire early Tuesday morning. 

Baton Rouge Fire officials said crews responded to the home around 1:38 a.m. to find four people outside and the shed on fire, with the flames extending to the attic of the house.

Firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes, but investigators said the home sustained significant water and smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation. 

