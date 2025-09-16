74°
Latest Weather Blog
Shed, attic of Norma Court house catches fire early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE — A shed behind a home on Norma Court caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said crews responded to the home around 1:38 a.m. to find four people outside and the shed on fire, with the flames extending to the attic of the house.
Firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes, but investigators said the home sustained significant water and smoke damage.
The cause is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shed, attic of Norma Court house catches fire early Tuesday morning
-
2une In Previews: Freedom Week engages students in civic discussions about democracy,...
-
70 for 70: Douglas Manship started WBRZ, continuing his family's legacy in...
-
Open season: LDWF announces Louisiana deer hunting season opening dates
-
State auditors ding Iberville Charter Academy, but school leaders say all spending...
Sports Video
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the...
-
Fans' Choice Nominations are Open
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier dealing with torso injury
-
WATCH- 'I'll do better:' Brian Kelly addresses viral outburst at Saturday's postgame...
-
LSU stays put in AP Top 25 Poll after defense-led win over...