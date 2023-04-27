64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant set to open first Louisiana location in renovated casino

1 hour 7 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 April 27, 2023 7:34 AM April 27, 2023 in News
Source: KLFY
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing new flavor to the capital city, according to a report from KLFY

Shaq's chicken chain, Big Chicken, will be coming to Baton Rouge in the summer of 2023. The restaurant, which already has locations in 11 states, will be located inside the Hollywood Casino on River Road as part of the casino's rebranding effort. 

According to Big Chicken's website, the menu features "O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days