'Shaq' back in Baton Rouge

Friday, November 10 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - NBA legend and former LSU Tiger Shaquille O'Neal is back in Baton Rouge.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Friday shared photos of O'Neal taken at a luncheon hosted by Ochsner Health.

O'Neal took part in a presentation during the event, held at the Renaissance Hotel.

