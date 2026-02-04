Latest Weather Blog
Sha'Carri Richardson pleads not guilty in speeding arrest
ORLANDO - Former LSU sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson pleaded not guilty in court following her speeding arrest in Orlando, TMZ reported.
Richardson was arrested for dangerous and excessive speeding for allegedly driving 104 mph on a Florida highway.
Her boyfriend, Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman, showed up minutes after Richardson had pulled over. He was also taken into custody and booked for resisting arrest.
The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Trending News
Richardson was arrested in August 2025 for allegedly assaulting Coleman in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Camera footage showed Richardson shoving Coleman into a wall and throwing an item at him. She was booked for fourth-degree domestic violence and publicly apologized for the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rep. Clay Higgins asks USDA to support Louisiana seafood industry by buying...
-
2 Your Town Southern: Southern Archives
-
St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden drops out of Senate race, endorses...
-
Two Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employees arrested on malfeasance charges, two more...
-
Table for 2: The family, the bread, and the legacy behind Anthonys...