SGFD: St. Michael High evacuated after 'possible hazmat' incident, all students and staff safe

1 hour 26 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, January 15 2026 Jan 15, 2026 January 15, 2026 3:00 PM January 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - St. Michael the Archangel High School was evacuated after an "emergency incident," St. George Fire officials said Thursday.

Officials are working a "possible Hazmat incident." All students and staff are safe at this time, officials said.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time. There is no active threat.

