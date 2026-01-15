52°
SGFD: St. Michael High evacuated after 'possible hazmat' incident, all students and staff safe
ST. GEORGE - St. Michael the Archangel High School was evacuated after an "emergency incident," St. George Fire officials said Thursday.
Officials are working a "possible Hazmat incident." All students and staff are safe at this time, officials said.
People are advised to avoid the area at this time. There is no active threat.
