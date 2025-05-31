SGFD: Cedarbrook Drive house fire accidentally caused by electric recliner

ST. GEORGE — A house fire that displaced two people was started accidentally when an electric recliner caught fire, St. George Fire officials said Saturday.

The Tuesday fire at a Cedarbrook Drive home started just before 8:43 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they could see the blaze from several blocks away.

The two residents of the home were uninjured and the fire was brought under control within 90 minutes, officials said. After the fire, crews remained in the area through the morning to monitor the scene for hotspots that could spark another fire.