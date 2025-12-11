Natural gas leak repaired in Clinton after several East Feliciana Parish schools closed Thursday

UPDATE: The leak was repaired Thursday night, according to East Feliciana Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Darryl Buhler. All affected schools will have had their gas restored by the end of the night. Buhler said the department has 361 other meters to turn back on, so some residents may not get their heat back until Friday morning.

CLINTON — A natural gas leak in Clinton caused by a damaged line has closed several East Feliciana Parish public schools.

Students will not attend school at Clinton Elementary School, East Feliciana Enrichment Academy, East Feliciana Middle School and East Feliciana STEAM Academy on Thursday.

According to a message posted on East Feliciana STEAM's Facebook, staff should plan to report to work on their regular schedules.

The natural gas line was damaged on Wednesday evening. Crews unsuccessfully attempted to isolate the line, causing the gas to be blocked from feeding the town of Clinton.

Repairs will start Wednesday morning, with all meters to residences and businesses closed. Officials say that crews are shutting off more than 300 meters across the parish.

East Feliciana Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Darryl Buhler says that the leak was caused when a company was doing work on fiber optic cables and punctured a line 13 feet underground while drilling.

The repairs will likely take hours to complete, Buhler said.

"Individual meters will then be turned on, and the pilot lights will have to be relighted," officials said.

Numbers are being placed on homes affected with a number to call to have pilot lights relit.