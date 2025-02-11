Sewage backs up into new house, homeowner caught in the middle of blame game

WALKER - Karl Molden's parents purchased a brand new home in the Three Lakes neighborhood of Walker last August. Within hours of them moving in, sewage overflowed their toilets and drains and came out of their floor.

The sewage backup happened several times in the eight weeks they have lived in the home. After learning the cost to fix the problem would be in the tens of thousands of dollars, Molden called 2 On Your Side.

They moved in on Dec. 13 after completing several cosmetic renovations to accommodate the couple in their 90s. Molden and his wife live with his parents to help them with their daily activities.

"We changed the flooring, paint colors, shutters but nothing structural," Molden said.

They also added a kitchen backsplash and swapped out the bathroom sinks. The first night they moved in, they started having sewage backups.

"It's very unhealthy, unsanitary, unsightly," Molden said.

Immediately, Molden contacted the seller, who instructed him to contact the plumbing company that worked on the home. The plumbing company came out and put a camera through the pipes. The invoice to make repairs was sent to Molden, and in the problem description it says, "Estimate to repair underground sewer main with backfall due to damage and/or manipulation during slab construction."

The scope of work would include the demolition of the concrete slab to access the sewer main. The main would need to be removed and replumbed with the correct fall. The estimated cost of work is about $48,000. The company said they would not be responsible for replacing flooring, cabinets, etc.

An absolute shock to Molden.

"When I got the invoice, I was shocked. This should be taken care of by the builder and or the subcontractor that did the work and got paid by the builder," he said.

The builder has not accepted responsibility.

"They are saying they are not responsible because the house passed inspections," he said.

According to the inspection report from the City of Walker, the plumbing rough-in and foundation did pass inspection in 2023. A certificate of occupancy was issued in August 2024.

As the weeks go on, Molden sees more problems with the Walker home. He's having trouble cooling the house and found a large crack on the back patio stretching from one end to another. A beam supporting the overhang to the patio seems to be suspended in the air.

Whenever Molden flushes a toilet in the house, he holds his breath, hoping it won't back up.

"If I had known that this house had all those problems, we never would have purchased it," he said.

So far, no one has accepted responsibility for what happened.

Pending a second opinion from a plumber, WBRZ has opted to withhold the names of the companies involved.