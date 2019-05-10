74°
Severe weather causes outages in multiple parishes
BATON ROUGE - Outages have been reported in several parishes Friday as heavy rains move through the area.
According to Entergy, more than 1,500 in Ascension Parish are without electricity. There are also more than 240 in East Baton Rouge without power.
Demco is reported that 151 in West Feliciana Parish and 144 in Livingston Parish are affected.
