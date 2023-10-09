Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park overnight

GONZALES - A late-night shooting at a park in Ascension Parish left several people hurt and led to a deadly car crash as people were fleeing the area.

The Gonzales Police Department said the shooting started around 9 p.m. at Carver Park off Tobey Street.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire, but four people were shot at the scene. Police also said a car got into a wreck as people were fleeing the area, leaving two others hurt and one person dead.

Police believe multiple weapons were fired, but the shooters have not been identified as of Monday.