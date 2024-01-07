47°
Several people hurt at Atalco Gramercy plant

1 hour 59 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2024 Jan 7, 2024 January 07, 2024 7:40 PM January 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GRAMERCY - Several people were hurt in an incident at the Atalco Gramercy plant Sunday afternoon. 

Emergency officials said five people were taken to hospitals, including three who were airlifted from the plant with critical injuries from burns. 

No more information about the incident was immediately available. 

