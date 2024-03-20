Several guns seized in drug bust on Melon Street

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement seized several guns and drugs from a home on Melon Street during a drug bust.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to respond to a "suspicious incident" at an address on Melon on Monday. Several men were outside, and after conducting interviews with some of them, officers obtained a search warrant for the home.

While serving the warrant, officers found six guns—one of which was reported stolen—marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and a large amount of cash.

Three people were arrested on numerous narcotics and firearm-related charges.