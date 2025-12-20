Several Baton Rouge restaurants open for business for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - Not everyone has time to cook during the holiday season. Some Baton Rouge restaurants are taking away the stress of preparing Christmas dinner by remaining open during the holidays.

The following establishments will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day:

CHRISTMAS EVE

-BRQ Seafood and Barbeque (10423 Jefferson Highway) will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a Christmas Menu

-Cracker Barrel (10250 Plaza Americana Drive) will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering its seasonal holiday menu

-Juban's Restaurant and Bar (3739 Perkins Road) will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

-Rice and Roux (3617 Perkins Road and 2158 O'Neal Lane) will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-Drago's Seafood Restaurant (10111 Perkins Rowe Building C) will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-Salt Pepper Oak (6721 Exchequer Drive) will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a holiday menu

-Southern Classic Chicken (5875 Florida Boulevard and 3410 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard) will be open at both locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE and CHRISTMAS DAY

-Asian Seafood House (11294 Florida Boulevard) will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., offering an all-you-can-eat buffet for $29.99 per person

-Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge (4728 Constitution Avenue) will be open during regular hours with a Christmas Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-Salt Grass Steakhouse (2450 South Acadian Thruway) will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Sullivan's Steakhouse (5252 Corporate Boulevard and 8889A Sullivan Road) will be open at both locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 12 to 8 p.m. on Christmas

-The Gregory (150 3rd Street) will be open for breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

-Veganish Vibes (4608 Bennington Avenue) will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas

-Zippy's Burritos, Tacos and More (3155 Perkins Road) will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas

CHRISTMAS DAY



-The Queen Baton Rouge (1717 River Park Boulevard) will be serving Christmas Dinner for $35 per person from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.