Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

3 hours 1 minute 30 seconds ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 August 20, 2020 1:22 PM August 20, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy's office announced Thursday that the senator had tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the senator says Cassidy has mild symptoms. 

The full announcement from Cassidy's office is below.

Upon being notified last night that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was tested today for COVID-19. That test was positive. Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.

