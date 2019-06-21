See where AT&T has placed its new cell towers

BATON ROUGE - Officials have released a map showing the locations of AT&T cell towers that have been installed around the parish.

Some residents have complained to 2 On Your Side about towers going up unannounced in a few neighborhoods. One woman fears a significant property value decrease and health risks, but her immediate concern is that no one notified the neighborhood what was happening.

AT&T says with the rapid demand for wireless connectivity, small cells are needed to densify the wireless network and meet current consumer needs. It says the small cells prepare the foundation for the 5G future.

The network is working under provisions passed by the Metro Council, which says that wireless communications providers can access the public right-of-way for installing infrastructure so long as the site has been approved by way of a permit.

To see if a tower is installed near you, click here.