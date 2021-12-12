48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

See Saturday election results here

8 hours 20 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 December 12, 2021 3:00 PM December 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION 

Justice of the Peace -- 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson (REP) 55%
Kim Landry (REP) 45%


Parishwide Proposition -- 2.0 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 61%
NO - 39%

EAST BATON ROUGE

Trending News

City Judge -- City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge

Carson Marcantel (REP) 61%

Terrel "TK" Kent (DEM) 39%

City of Baker School District -- 38.20 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

YES - 56%

NO - 44%

East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 81%
NO  - 19%

Fire Protection District Six Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 15 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 78%
NO - 22%


Fire Protection District Six Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 77%
NO - 23%

Chaneyville Fire Protection District No. 7 -- 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 67%
NO - 33%


Old Goodwood Crime Prev. & Neighborhood Imp. Dist. -- $125/$400 Parcel Fee - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 58%
NO - 42%


Plantation Trace Crime Prev. and Imp. Dist. -- $300 Parcel Fee - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 50% (86)
NO - 50% (87)



LIVINGSTON 

Town of Springfield -- 1/2% S&U Tax Rededication - M&BOA - Perp.

YES - 100%
NO - 0%

ST. HELENA

Sub-Road Dist. No. 1 of Road Dist. No. 2 -- 10 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES - 63%
NO - 38%


Fire Protection District Number Four -- $750K Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.

YES - 85%
NO - 15%

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days