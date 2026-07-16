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Secretary of state says increase in LLC registration shows state's robust economic health

2 hours 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 5:01 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 20,000 limited liability companies were registered across the state between March and June, the Secretary of State Nancy Landry's office said on Thursday. 

The 2026 number shows a 30% increase from LLC registrations during the same time frame as the prior year. 

Landry says the increase shows an "encouraging sign of our state’s robust economic health."

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"Every new registration represents someone taking a stake in the future of Louisiana and creating new opportunities for our citizens," she said. 

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