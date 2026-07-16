Secretary of state says increase in LLC registration shows state's robust economic health

BATON ROUGE - More than 20,000 limited liability companies were registered across the state between March and June, the Secretary of State Nancy Landry's office said on Thursday.

The 2026 number shows a 30% increase from LLC registrations during the same time frame as the prior year.

Landry says the increase shows an "encouraging sign of our state’s robust economic health."

"Every new registration represents someone taking a stake in the future of Louisiana and creating new opportunities for our citizens," she said.