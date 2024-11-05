81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Secretary of State's Office says voting issues early Tuesday morning should be resolved

35 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 8:45 AM November 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Reports of some voters having issues casting their ballot Tuesday morning have been resolved. 

Several viewers reached out to us and said they had issues casting their ballot, with some saying their polling location was having technical difficulties with last names in certain portions of the alphabet. 

WBRZ reached out to the Secretary of State's Office, which said the issued had been resolved. 

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. You can check what's on your ballot here

