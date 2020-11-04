Secretary of State: Generators to be delivered to all polling locations without power

BATON ROUGE — According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, all polling locations currently without power have a generator either operational or scheduled for a Monday delivery and installation to ensure that no polling location will be without power during the November 3 election.

Ardoin also said, that on Election Day, there will be reserve generators, technicians and support staff on standby, ready to quickly assist any location that experiences technical difficulties. Additionally, all Election Day voting machines contain a battery reserve, which can run up to eight hours without power.

Details related to polling locations are listed below. Please keep in mind that any locations without power due to Hurricane Zeta will be supplied with a generator to ensure they can be utilized on Election Day.

St. Tammany Parish:

All 64 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.

St. Bernard Parish:

All 10 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage, however, none of the ten currently have power. Power restoration is underway through utility partners. No polling location changes are expected.

Lafourche Parish:

37 out of 48 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Nine remaining locations have received the all-clear for damage, and power restoration is underway through utility partners.

Two polling locations have changes in Lafourche Parish :

Precinct 10/7 (Old Golden Meadow Settlement, S 20986 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow) and Precinct 10/9 (St. Joseph Church Recreation Center, 17980 West Main St. Galliano) will be moved to Precinct 10/8 (Golden Meadow Middle School, 630 S. Bayou Dr., Golden Meadow).

Terrebonne Parish:

46 out of 50 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, while power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Orleans Parish:

107 out of 124 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 17 remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Jefferson Parish:

123 out of 144 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Plaquemines Parish:

Five out of nine polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. One polling location could potentially be moved.

St. Charles Parish:

19 out of 24 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Washington Parish:

All 27 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.

For more information, please contact the Elections Division at 1-800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.